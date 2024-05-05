Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,021,000 after buying an additional 135,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.7 %

JCI stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

