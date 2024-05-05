Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.