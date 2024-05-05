Mizuho Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

