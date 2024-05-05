Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,217 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $33,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $313.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $324.40. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.