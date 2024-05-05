Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.89 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,963 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sony Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

