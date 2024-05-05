Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 249,991 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

