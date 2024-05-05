One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 367.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.31. 79,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.