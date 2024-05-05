ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $64.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
ONE Gas stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
