Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $174.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.24.

AMD stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

