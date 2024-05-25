Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 58,839 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 603.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $229.60. 746,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

