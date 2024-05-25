Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $985.02. The stock had a trading volume of 259,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $944.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

