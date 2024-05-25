Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 529,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 1.82% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 99,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,076,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVLV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 157,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,133. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

