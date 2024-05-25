Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,521,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

