SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 352,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,659. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.