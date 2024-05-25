Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.05 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $693.14 million and $10.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,558,276,535 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

