Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $66.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

