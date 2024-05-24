PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Garrett Wright Buys 3,700 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Garrett Wright bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.85.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2855093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

