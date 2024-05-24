Insider Buying: Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Buys C$24,708.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Justin Reid purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,708.00.

Christopher Justin Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Christopher Justin Reid acquired 92,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$38,640.00.

CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

