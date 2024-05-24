National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires C$37,648.80 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$113.96 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$116.81. The firm has a market cap of C$38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.08.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on NA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

