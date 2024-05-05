Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 358,911 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.