CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.2 million. CAE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

