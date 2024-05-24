Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.66 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,479.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,323.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,224.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.