Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.