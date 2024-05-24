Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $87,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $140.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $145.64.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.