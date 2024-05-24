Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1,498.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.25% of Green Plains worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $164,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.3 %

Green Plains stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

