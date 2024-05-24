Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 49,224 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.