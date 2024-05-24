Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $86,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,960,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.