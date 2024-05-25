Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $213.36 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $213.36 million and $1.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.36 or 0.05418804 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00055408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003359 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,365,709 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,985,709 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

