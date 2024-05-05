Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

