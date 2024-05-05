Comparing Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Assura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 40.60% 9.09% 4.37% Assura N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LTC Properties and Assura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Assura 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LTC Properties currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Assura.

69.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Assura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $197.24 million 7.37 $89.74 million $1.92 17.42 Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Assura.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Assura on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.