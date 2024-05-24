Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.
MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
