JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 925 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

LON JD opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,037.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.82.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

