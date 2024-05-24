Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $107.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
