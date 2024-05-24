Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells $581,383.50 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheri Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

