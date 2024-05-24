Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Down 2.0 %

BRKR stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.