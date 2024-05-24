LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $322.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 97.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 261.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

