e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $184.64 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

