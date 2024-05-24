Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
SBNY stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.
Signature Bank Company Profile
