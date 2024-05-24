StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

