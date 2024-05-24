Barclays Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $98.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

