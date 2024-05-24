Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

