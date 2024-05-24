Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

