Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $28.25

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
