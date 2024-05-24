Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northrim BanCorp
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.