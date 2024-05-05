Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.58 and its 200-day moving average is $442.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

