Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

