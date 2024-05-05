W Advisors LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

