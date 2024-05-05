Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.15.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

