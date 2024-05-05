JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 275.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.