U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $342.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.